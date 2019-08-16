Loop 101 Price Freeway ramp closures slated through Aug. 20

(ADOT)

As work progresses on the Loop 101 Price Freeway widening project between Baseline Road and Loop 202 Santan Freeway, the Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers who use the freeway to plan for ramp closures scheduled from Aug. 16 to Aug. 20.

They are, according to a release:

The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Ray Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

The southbound Price Freeway off-ramp at Chandler Boulevard and on-ramp at Ray Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20.

The northbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Chandler Boulevard and off-ramp at Ray Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, to 5 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20

The right lane of the Price Freeway between the restricted ramps also will be closed.

In addition, the southbound Price Freeway right lane will be closed between Elliot Road and Chandler Boulevard from 10 p.m. Friday, Aug. 16, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19.

Upcoming work

Chandler Boulevard is scheduled to be closed in both directions from 11:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, at the Price Freeway, between the north- and southbound frontage roads (Price Road), according to the release.

The full road closure is needed so crews can begin setting up the work zone in preparation of widening the Chandler Boulevard bridge. The set-up work will include placing temporary barriers and shifting and restriping lanes.

Eastbound and westbound drivers can use the Price Road frontage roads to detour around the closure. Westbound drivers on Chandler Boulevard will be directed north to Ray Road. Eastbound drivers on Chandler Boulevard will be directed south to Frye Road, the release states.

Ongoing extended closure: The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Elliot Road and off-ramp at Warner Road remains closed until 5 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26.

Upcoming extended closure: The southbound Price Freeway on-ramp at Ray Road will be closed from 9 p.m. Monday, Aug. 26 through 5 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 10.

ADOT’s Price Freeway improvement project will add one new travel lane in each direction along Loop 101 between Baseline Road and the Loop 202 Santan Freeway.

For more information, go to azdot.gov/projects/central-district-projects/loop-101-(price-freeway)-improvement-project-baseline-road-to-loop-202-Santan/overview.

Schedules are subject to change based on weather and other unforeseen factors.

For more information, call the ADOT Bilingual Project Information Line at 855-712-8530 or go to azdot.gov/contact and select Projects from the drop-down menu.

For real-time highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information Site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.

