Loop 101 Ray Road ramp closed, other freeways with restrictions this weekend

(Arizona Department of Transportation)

The Loop 101 southbound on-ramp at Ray Road is to be closed from 9 a.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, for reconstruction.

Drivers should also be aware of the following restrictions:

Eastbound I-10 closed between 67th and 51st avenues from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, for work on the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps at 91st, 83rd, 79th and 75th avenues also closed.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) closed between Scottsdale and Hayden roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, for freeway widening project. Eastbound Loop 101 on-ramps at 56th and 64th streets also closed.

Westbound Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway/Pecos Road closed between I-10 and 32nd Street in Ahwatukee area from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 26, for pavement work. Both I-10 ramps to westbound Loop 202 closed.

Southbound I-17 closed between Happy Valley and Pinnacle Peak roads from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 24, and northbound I-17 closed between Pinnacle Peak and Happy Valley roads from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, for interchange improvement project.

More details available on the weekend travel advisory map. Go to apps.azdot.gov/files/WeekendRestrictions/WeekendFreewayTravelAdvisoryMap.pdf

