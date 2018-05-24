MADD reminds drivers that Memorial Day is a deadly time for drunk driving

This Memorial Day weekend, Mothers Against Drunk Driving Arizona urges everyone to designate a non-drinking driver if their holiday plans include alcohol.

Memorial Day weekend is the beginning of summer when there is typically a rise in all traffic deaths including drunk-driving crashes. MADD urges everyone to think ahead if plans include alcohol and use taxis, public transportation, rideshare services or call a non-drinking friend, according to a release.

Memorial Day is also the start of Click it or Ticket. Law enforcement will be out checking to make sure motorists are buckled, so MADD reminds everyone to wear their seatbelt, as this remains a great defense against drunk drivers.

“Memorial Day weekend is a time when we gather to honor our nation’s heroes who sacrificed their lives to save ours,” Jason Frazier, MADD Arizona executive director, said in the release.

“Please make it a safe weekend as well. If your plans include alcohol, make sure you designate a non-drinking driver,” he said.

Founded in 1980 by a mother whose daughter was killed by a drunk driver, Mothers Against Drunk Driving is the nation’s largest nonprofit working to end drunk driving, help fight drugged driving, support the victims of these violent crimes and prevent underage drinking. Learn more at https://www.madd.org/arizona/.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.