Mail election suggested for Queen Creek Irrigation District

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors on June 27 is slated to vote in a consent agenda on a Nov. 13 mail-ballot election for the Queen Creek Irrigation District, according to an agenda.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Supervisors’ Auditorium, 205 W. Jefferson in Phoenix.

The irrigation district election is to fill a vacancy on the board of directors.

The person elected would serve on the board for a term of three years beginning Jan. 1, 2019, according to a letter from the district.

Three members of the board of directors are listed on the letter to the county. They are: President Newell Barney, Michael Gantzel and Steve Sossaman.

The district’s mailing address is 22725 E. Ocotillo Road, P.O. Box 690, Queen Creek, AZ 85142.

