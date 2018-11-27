Man accused of having sex with girl, 16, to be extradited from North Carolina, PCSO says

The Pinal County Sheriff’s Office is working on extraditing 38-year-old Andrew Dale Hensley of Phoenix from North Carolina.

Mr. Hensley was arrested Nov. 26 by the U.S. Marshals Service at his home in Cary, North Carolina.

Mr. Hensley, a former fire science instructor at a tech school in Coolidge, was under investigation for having an inappropriate relationship with a minor, PCSO said in a release.

“PCSO launched an investigation into Hensley in June 2018 after a 16-year-old reported Hensley had sex with her on four different occasions since May 2018. Two of those sexual encounters happened at a park located near Copper Mine Road and Main Street in San Tan Valley,” according to the release.

The third encounter happened at a hotel in Florence. The suspect and the victim also met at the suspect’s apartment in Phoenix and engaged in sexual activity. Investigators learned that the suspect bought the victim lingerie to be worn during one of their encounters, according to the release.

During the investigation, Mr. Hensley agreed to speak with investigators, but cancelled his appointment, according to the release.

Detectives soon learned that he resigned from his teaching position and moved out of his apartment, telling neighbors he was going to North Carolina. Sex toys were later discovered in Mr. Hensley’s office by school officials, according to the release.

“A lot of trust is placed with teachers and Mr. Hensley abused that trust,” PCSO Sheriff Mark Lamb said in the release.

“Once we learned he was in North Carolina, we contacted the U.S. Marshals. We appreciate their help in taking him off our streets,” he said.

