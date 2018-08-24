Mansel Carter Oasis Park to host ribbon cutting, grand opening ceremony

The Town of Queen Creek is host and ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Saturday, Sept. 1 for the recently-completed Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19353 E. Appleby Road.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. for the ribbon cutting and will include grand opening festivities from 8-11 a.m. Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Parks and Recreation Advisory Chair David Dobbs and Assistant Town Manager Bruce Gardner will be on hand for the event.

The new park will include a fishing lake, ballfields, adventure-themed inclusive playground, shipwrecked-themed splash pad, basketball courts, volleyball courts, wheel-friendly park, fitness equipment and the Queen Creek Wash trailhead.

