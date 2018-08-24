Mansel Carter Oasis Park to host ribbon cutting, grand opening ceremony

Mansel Carter Oasis Park is at 19353 E. Appleby Road in Queen Creek. (Submitted Photo)

The Town of Queen Creek is host and ribbon cutting and grand opening ceremony Saturday, Sept. 1 for the recently-completed Mansel Carter Oasis Park, 19353 E. Appleby Road.

The event will begin at 7:30 a.m. for the ribbon cutting and will include grand opening festivities from 8-11 a.m. Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Parks and Recreation Advisory Chair David Dobbs and Assistant Town Manager Bruce Gardner will be on hand for the event.

The new park will include a fishing lake, ballfields, adventure-themed inclusive playground, shipwrecked-themed splash pad, basketball courts, volleyball courts, wheel-friendly park, fitness equipment and the Queen Creek Wash trailhead.

