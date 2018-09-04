Mansel Carter park opening

Queen Creek’s newest community amenity, Mansel Carter Oasis Park, opened on Sept. 1 with a ribbon cutting and grand opening festivities. The 48-acre park, located at 19535 E. Appleby Road, includes a variety of features that enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors in Queen Creek.

“Our parks provide a gathering space for our community to interact with their kids, get to know their neighbors and stay active,” shared Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney at the ribbon cutting ceremony. “Our fantastic parks and trails are directly related to the quality of life we enjoy here in Queen Creek. I’m particularly excited about the playground – a generous, $130,000 donation from Banner Ironwood Medical Center covered the cost of rubberized surfacing, making our inclusive playground equipment. As a father and grandfather, I can share how important it is for our youth of all abilities to play with one another.”

In addition to an inclusive playground, the park includes the Town’s first fishing lake. The five-acre lake is part of Arizona Game and Fish’s community fishing program and will be stocked in late September. The park is irrigated with water from the lake, which is filled with recovered water from the ground.

Dave Dobbs, Chair of the Parks and Recreation Advisory Committee echoed the Mayor’s sentiments, highlighting the important role parks and recreation opportunities play in a healthy community, “they encourage creativity, sportsmanship and social skills for all age groups. This project began many years ago and has been so exciting. We worked hard to incorporate input from the community – this park responds to the feedback of current residents and will serve the community for generations to come.”

The park opened just in time for 2018 fall sports, offering additional ball fields, multi-purpose fields, basketball courts, volleyball courts, exercise area, walking trail and connectivity to the Town’s multi-use trail system.