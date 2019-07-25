Maps for housing subdivision, rights-of-way approved by council

Queen Creek Councilmembers Jake Hoffman and Dawn Oliphant at a recent Town Council meeting. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

Maps for a 23-lot housing subdivision and rights-of-way designation for roads near the new USA Youth Fitness Center and a Complete Fire Protection project were recently approved by Queen Creek Town Council.

The council approved the housing final plat and maps of dedication in a consent agenda July 17.

The final plat was for the Pecans Phase 6 (Pecan Lights III), a request by Pecans of Queen Creek LLC.

Brett Burningham

“The applicant is requesting approval of a final plat for a 23-lot, single-family residential subdivision on approximately 24.1 acres located east of Hawes Road between Chandler Heights Road and Riggs Road,” according to a memo from Brett Burningham, planning administrator; Chris Dovel, town engineer; and Marc Palichuk, principal engineer.

The subdivision has underlying zoning with a density of 1 home per acre. It is a privately owned, gated community and provides access into The Pecans Phase 5 to the east, according to the memo.

Roadway maps

Maps of dedication were approved for Ellsworth Road right-of-way, a request by Sanman LLC; and for Germann Road right-of-way, a request by Complete Development Corp.

The Ellsworth right-of-way is south of Cloud Road and north of Riggs Road adjacent to the new USA Youth Fitness Center that is under construction, Mr. Burningham; Mr. Dovel; and Salamatullah Sayeed, engineer, said in a memo to the council.

When this portion of Ellsworth was originally constructed as a Maricopa County Department of Transportation project, the standard county half-street, right-of-way for a six-lane arterial was 65 feet. Following construction of Ellsworth Road, the town, which has a standard half-street right-of-way of 70 feet, annexed it, according to the memo.

“This ‘map of dedication’ will dedicate the additional 5 feet of right-of-way to match the town standard and allow for the developer to complete the roadway improvements behind the existing curb, which will include sidewalk, public waterline connections and landscaping improvements,” according to the memo.

The portion of Germann — approximately 330 feet in length — is east of Sossaman Road and west of 196th Street. Germann at this location is under the jurisdiction of Maricopa County, which requested 70 feet of half-street right-of-way dedication adjacent to the Complete Fire Protection project to be reserved for future roadway improvement needs, according to a memo to the council from Mr. Burningham, Mr. Dovel and Mr. Sayeed,

“The 55 feet of right-of-way immediately south of the centerline of Germann Road is within the Maricopa County jurisdictional limits. The remaining 15 feet of required right-of-way to the south falls within the jurisdiction of the Town of [Queen] Creek,” according to the memo.

