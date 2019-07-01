Maricopa Association of Governments elects new officers

From left, Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell is to to lead the Maricopa Association of Governments as chair over the coming year; and Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney will serve on the executive committee as past chair. (MAG)

Developing a transportation plan that will serve the Maricopa region for the next 20 years is a primary goal of the new chair of the Maricopa Association of Governments.

At its annual meeting, the MAG Regional Council elected Tempe Mayor Mark Mitchell to lead the organization as chair over the coming year. Other officers selected include Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers as vice chair and Mesa Mayor John Giles as treasurer. At-large members include Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego, Tolleson Mayor Anna Tovar and Avondale Mayor Kenneth Weise. Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney will serve on the executive committee as past chair, according to a release.

As he accepted the gavel, Mayor Mitchell said a major focus will be on development of the next long-range transportation plan.

“I believe we have a great opportunity, as we move toward a new regional transportation plan, to serve as champions for the extension of Prop 400. The economic benefits of these transportation investments are critical to the future of our region,” Mayor Mitchell said in the release.

Other priorities for the year ahead will be to build upon the work of MAG on issues of homelessness, domestic violence and aging.

Also during the annual meeting, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weiers was elected to serve as chair of the MAG Transportation Policy Committee, and Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego was elected vice chair.

Officers are elected for one-year terms. Mayor Mitchell will lead the organization for the next year and will preside over the MAG executive committee. The executive committee serves as MAG’s finance committee and holds many administrative responsibilities, such as amendments to the budget and contract selections, according to the release.

MAG is a Council of Governments and Metropolitan Planning Organization that provides a regional forum for discussion, analysis, and resolution of regional issues, including transportation, air quality, economic development and human services. MAG prepares the 20-year Long Range Transportation Plan and five-year Transportation Improvement Program for the region. Founded in 1967, MAG celebrated its 50th Anniversary in 2017.

