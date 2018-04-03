Maricopa County agency begins campaign to combat ozone pollution

The Maricopa County Air Quality Department has kicked off its annual campaign encouraging residents to help reduce ozone during the spring and summer.
The Ozone Campaign runs through the end of September, covering the period when ozone pollution is most prevalent.
Ground-level ozone forms when emissions from vehicles, gasoline and diesel equipment, industrial and chemical processes and other everyday activities react to sunlight and higher temperatures, department officials stated in a release.
Ground-level ozone pollution is harmful to lungs and can trigger asthma. Children are at the greatest risk from ozone because their lungs are still developing, and they are most likely to be active outdoors, officials stated. Adults with asthma or other lung diseases and older adults are also sensitive to ozone.
In its campaign, the county urges residents: Commit to One Day and Help Keep Ozone Away.
“Because ozone is odorless and colorless, residents may not be aware of its harmful health impacts. The health threat from ozone should motivate each of us to take action,” stated Philip McNeely, MCAQD director. “By making simple changes at least one day a week to our daily activities, such as reducing our driving, taking light rail or the bus, refueling after dark or riding a bike to work, we can have a significant impact on reducing ozone concentrations and help keep our air clean.”
Ozone pollution prevention tips:
• Drive less. When possible, carpool, van pool or use public transportation.
• Avoid waiting in long “drive-thru” lines. Park your car and go inside.
• Ride your bike or walk to work.
• Refuel your vehicle after dark or during cooler evening hours.
• Use low VOC or water-based paints, stains, finishes and paint strippers.
• Delay painting projects until high-pollution advisories or health watches have passed.
In 2015, the Environmental Protection Agency lowered the ozone health standard from 75 parts per billion to 70 ppb. The revised standard resulted in more high pollutions advisories in Maricopa County.
“While the new, more stringent federal health standard for ozone triggers more HPAs the fact is that in the past two decades, Arizona has achieved significant improvements in our overall air quality and more specifically, lower ozone levels,” McNeely stated. “Each and every one of us can make a difference in improving the quality of the air we breathe.”
To learn more about the MCAQD’s effort or to sign up to receive air-quality updates by email or text message visit www.CleanAirMakeMore.com.
The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.