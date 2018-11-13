Maricopa County and Queen Creek to share cost of some Ocotillo Road improvements

The cost of a $2 million project for improvements to Ocotillo Road from 228th Street to Meridian Road will be shared by the Town of Queen Creek and Maricopa County, according to a recently approved intergovernmental agreement.

The town is in the design phase for construction of Ocotillo Road from Signal Butte to Ironwood roads, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the Queen Creek Town Council.

Ocotillo between Signal Butte and Ironwood has been partially completed by scattered adjacent development, Mr. White said.

“Part of this project roadway is still owned and operated by Maricopa County — 28th Street to Meridian Road. The county is willing to collaborate with the Town of Queen Creek in an amount up to $2,005,191 for this section of roadway and will contribute 50 percent — $1,002,595,” he said.

The proposed improvements for the project will widen Ocotillo Road to provide two travel lanes in each direction with a center median and bike lanes for approximately one mile, he said.

When the project is complete, the Town of Queen Creek would annex the roadway, Mr. White said in the memo.

Voting 5-0 on a Nov. 7 consent agenda that included the agreement were Mayor Gail Barney and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Dawn Oliphant and Jeff Brown. Councilwoman Julia Wheatley was absent and Vice Mayor Emilina Turley was away from the dais at the time of the vote.

