Maricopa County declares October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Maricopa County’s Board of Supervisors issued a proclamation Wednesday, Sept. 19 recognizing October as Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

The county’s efforts create an opportunity for residents and Maricopa County’s more than 13,000 employees to learn about domestic violence prevention, according to a press release.

“Sadly, we all probably know someone who has been affected by domestic violence,” Maricopa County Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Chucri, District 2, said in a prepared statement. “By issuing this proclamation, we hope to draw attention to both the problem and resources available.”

Just last year, there were at least 90 deaths as a result of domestic violence in Arizona, a release claims. Approximately 60 percent of those happened in Maricopa County, according to the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

“Any number of domestic violence incidents is too high,” Supervisor Steve Gallardo, District 5, said in a prepared statement. “We need to work together to make sure our community has the resources to help stop the abuse of power and control in relationships.”

Throughout the month of October, the County will have events to increase awareness. These include:

Color the County — The County Administration Building, located at 301 W. Jefferson Street, Phoenix, will be lit in purple throughout the month.

Wear Purple Day — On Thursday, October 18, residents and employees are encouraged to wear purple to demonstrate commitment to ending domestic violence. Post your photo online with: #ColorTheCounty

District 5 Supervisor Steve Gallardo will host a series of employee coffee events during October to share information and resources. He will be joined by representatives from Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence, Chicanos Por La Causa – De Colores, and Maricopa County Employee Benefits.

