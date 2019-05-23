Maricopa County eliminates overdue fines at its public libraries

The Queen Creek Branch Library is at 21802 S. Ellsworth Road. The website is mcldaz.org/custom/branches/queencreek. (Independent Newsmedia/Arianna Grainey)

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has voted to eliminate overdue fines — and to waive existing overdue fines — at the county’s 18 public libraries, including in Queen Creek.

The measure, which went into effect May 22, only applies to Maricopa County Library District libraries, according to a release.

Supervisor Bill Gates

“Libraries are an important resource for children and adults to learn about and connect with their community and world,” Bill Gates, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, District 3, said in the release.

“This is why we have decided to discontinue collecting daily overdue fines and to waive any existing fines that can build up and lead to blocked accounts for people who can least afford them, giving everyone a fresh start. We’re proud to be the first system in the state to remove this barrier between our residents and a vital community resource.”

“No one should be kept from libraries because of overdue fines,” Cindy Kolaczynski, director of the Maricopa County Library District, said in the release. “Collecting fines isn’t a quick process. Our staff would much rather help customers explore and discover. Now is the perfect time to get or renew your library card and enjoy the library in person and online.”

Maricopa County Library District receives about $300,000 from overdue fine payments each year, less than 1% of its budget.

“That number has been dropping, and doesn’t account for the resources it takes to collect payments,” Ms. Kolaczynski said in the release. “Coupled with the rise in digital items, which auto-return on the due date, it just makes sense to eliminate overdue fines.”

