Maricopa County honored to win 48 national awards, Chairman Chucri says

Maricopa County is being recognized by the National Association of Counties for visionary county leadership that improves residents’ quality of life.
Maricopa County received 48 NACo Achievement Awards this year. Programs recognized include air quality’s fireplace retrofit program, risk management’s secure data shredding program and the justice courts’ video appearance center.
“It’s an honor to be recognized by the National Association of Counties for our employees’ daily efforts to make Maricopa County safer and healthier,” Chairman Steve Chucri, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, District 2, said in a release.
“These wide-ranging, award-winning programs show we are a government that can maximize our resources to bring about a smart, sustainable future,” he said.
The fireplace retrofit program, at no charge to the homeowner, retrofits a wood-burning fireplace with an air-pollution reduction device to help residents breathe easier.
The secure data ahredding program uses a hard-drive shredder to make sure any confidential information on hard drives are destroyed before the hard drives are recycled.
The video appearance center allows people in custody to be taken to one central location where a judge could appear, via video conference, to hear their cases. This has cut court wait times in half, according to the release.
