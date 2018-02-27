Maricopa County maintains top bond rating

Feb 27th, 2018 · by Terrance Thornton · Comments:

Maricopa County Supervisor Steve Chucri, District 2, right, last month was elected chairman of the Board of Supervisors. (Photo Courtesy of Maricopa County)

Three major credit rating agencies have decided to continue Maricopa County’s AAA bond rating, citing its modest debt burden, financial flexibility and growth prospects.

A strong credit rating from Fitch, Moody’s, and S&P means county bonds can be issued with lower interest rates, county officials stated in a release.

“This is what I mean when I talk about a government that optimizes,” Board of Supervisors Chairman Steve Chucri said in a prepared statement. “By spending wisely and not overextending ourselves, we’ve created an environment where we can stretch each dollar further to make life better for the people of Maricopa County.”

The AAA rating essentially means investments in infrastructure will cost less and can move forward more quickly, the release stated.

In assigning its highest rating, S&P noted Maricopa County’s “very strong management” and “strong financial policies and practices.”

    Tags: ·

    You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

    © 2018 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

    WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie