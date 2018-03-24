Maricopa County outpaces all U.S. counties in growth

Maricopa County is growing in ways no other county in the country can match, new data from U.S. Census Bureau showed.
In 2016-17, Maricopa County added 73,650 people – slightly more than 200 per day. That is not only the largest numerical increase of any county, it’s also the largest percentage growth – 1.7 percent – of any of the nation’s 10 most populous counties, county officials stated in a release.
“The fact is, Maricopa County is a more desirable place to live and work than it has ever been,” Steve Chucri, chairman of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, stated in the release. “We are now home to 4.3 million people; strong tech, health, aerospace, business, and agricultural sectors; low unemployment; world-class universities; and phenomenal options for leisure and recreation. It’s no wonder people want to start careers, raise families, and retire here.”
According to the Census Bureau, Maricopa County remains the fourth most populous county in the United States behind Los Angeles, Cook (Chicago), and Harris (Houston) counties.
The 10 counties that saw the largest gains in population are all in the South and West. Clark County, Nevada (Las Vegas) was a distant second to Maricopa, seeing a net gain of about 47,000 people.
“This type of growth comes with great responsibility,” Chucri said. “As regional leaders, we need to ensure that our growth is sustainable, that our environment – physical and economic – is healthy for generations to come.”
