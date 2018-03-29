Maricopa County planning group names new executive director

The Maricopa Association of Governments has a new executive director who has a decades-long connection to the regional planning organization.
The MAG regional council has ratified a recommendation from the MAG executive committee to name MAG transportation director Eric Anderson to succeed Dennis Smith, who is retiring Friday, April 6, after 41 years of service to MAG, a metropolitan planning organization that serves the greater Maricopa County region.
Mr. Anderson began doing consultant work for MAG in 1983 and was hired in 2000 to lead the MAG transportation division. As transportation director, he has been responsible for transportation planning for the region, including the implementation of Proposition 400, the region’s transportation sales tax funding plan, according to a release from MAG.
Over his career, his work has focused on regional and urban growth, economic development and economic impact analysis. Mr. Anderson is involved in a number of planning and research efforts related to technology, including autonomous and connected vehicles. “He has focused on the urban form and social impacts of new technology and the implications for the regional transportation system,” the release stated.
Mr. Anderson served as interim CEO for Valley Metro prior to the appointment of Scott Smith in 2016. He is member of the Urban Land Institute Arizona Advisory Board, Lambda Alpha International and the board of directors of the Arizona Transit Association.
“Today’s action is indicative of our faith in the culture and values of the MAG organization,” Buckeye Mayor and MAG chair Jackie Meck stated in the release. “Dennis Smith has left a great legacy, and we are confident that Eric will continue MAG’s tradition of excellence moving forward. His knowledge of transportation issues and funding needs is especially beneficial, as transportation infrastructure continues as a top priority for the region.”
Mr. Smith was honored at the regional council meeting for his service, which began in 1976 when he was hired by then-Secretary Jack DeBolske as a criminal justice planner. Mr. Smith served in a variety of capacities at MAG and was appointed executive director in 2003.
“During his tenure, (Mr.) Smith pioneered the development of transportation plans that resulted in two successful transportation elections, including Proposition 300 in 1984 and Proposition 400 in 2004, which now raises $400 million a year for transportation improvements,” the release stated.
Mr. Smith’s list of accomplishments include spearheading discussions that led to the Casa Grande Resolves in 1999 that provided a clear formula for the distribution of state transportation funds, coordinating three special census efforts and creating a human services division at MAG, the release stated.
