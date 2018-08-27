Maricopa County prepares to lift fire ban at regional parks

The Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department will lift its annual fire ban Friday, Aug. 31, allowing park visitors to use campfires, fire pits and charcoal grills.

“With Labor Day weekend fast approaching, we know park visitors are eager to include a family barbecue over a campfire as part of their holiday festivities,” R.J. Cardin, Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department director, stated in a release.

“Over the past two months, the majority of the parks have benefited from the monsoon season so we’re comfortable lifting the fire ban. However, we do have a couple of parks that are not out of the woods just yet. If wind conditions or other factors become a problem, the park supervisors may issue a temporary fire ban to ensure park and visitor safety.”

The system-wide fire ban was initiated on May 1 to limit the possibility of starting a brush fire.

There are 11 Maricopa County parks: Lake Pleasant Regional Park, White Tank Mountain Regional Park, Adobe Dam Regional Park, Buckeye Hills Regional Park, Estrella Mountain Regional Park, San Tan Mountain Regional Park, Usery Mountain Regional Park, McDowell Mountain Regional Park, Cave Creek Regional Park, Spur Cross Ranch Conservation Area and Hassayampa River Preserve.

Those who have questions regarding any of the parks may call the Maricopa County Parks and Recreation Department at 928-501-9200.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.