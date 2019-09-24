Maricopa County recorder celebrates National Voter Registration Day

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes. (Alonso Parra, special to Independent Newsmedia)

Maricopa County Recorder Adrian Fontes on Sept. 24 visited National Voter Registration Day celebrations at Arizona State University and South Mountain Community College.

“It is important to encourage young people to start voting so it becomes a habit for life. Becoming an engaged voter starts with Voter Registration. It is wonderful to see so many organizations and institutions participating in National Voter Registration Day,” Mr. Fontes said in a release.

New voters can visit Register.Maricopa.Vote to find a list of the requirements and the different ways to register to vote. People with an Arizona driver’s license or non-operating ID card can register to vote online, the release states.

“Every voter should take a moment today and check that their voter registration is up to date. Maricopa County Voters should visit Maricopa.Vote and double check that they are registered at their current address. National Voter Registration Day is for everyone, not just new voters.” Recorder Fontes said.

In order to vote in the upcoming November Jurisdictional Election, voters must be registered by Oct. 7. Newly registered voters can expect their ID card in the mail in three to six weeks or go online to GetID.Maricopa.Vote to download a digital ID card in the next seven to 10 days.

