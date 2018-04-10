Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office dog Shadow receives protective vest

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office K9 Shadow has received a bullet and stab protective vest thanks to a charitable donation from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s Inc.
An anonymous sponsor funded the vest, which is embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always,” according to a press release.
Vested Interest in K9s Inc. is a 501(c)3 charity in East Taunton, Massachusetts, and has a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the U.S.
The nonprofit began in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers, a release states.
Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s Inc. provided more than 2,800 protective vests in 50 states through private and corporate donations, at a cost of over $2.4 million.
The program is open to dogs employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies that are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744–$2,283, a five-year warranty and an average weight of 4 to 5 pounds. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s in the U.S.
