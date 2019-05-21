Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office looking for more child victims of Queen Creek suspect

May 21st, 2019
David Legg

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in identifying any additional potential child victims of suspect 41-year-old David Legg of Queen Creek, who was booked on Feb. 13 on 10 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor that occurred in Maricopa County. He also was booked on an outstanding felony arrest warrant out of South Dakota for two counts of sexual contact with a child under 16.

MCSO detectives have identified Mr. Legg as a potential suspect in other sex-crime offenses that occurred within Maricopa and Pinal counties, but they have reason to believe there may still be additional unidentified child victims outstanding, according to a release.

Anyone with further information should immediately contact MCSO cyber crime detectives by calling 602-876-1011 or 602-876-8477.

