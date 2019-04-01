Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in hit-and-run case

Apr 1st, 2019 · by · Comments:

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a white pickup truck, similar to the one pictured, that was reportedly involved in a hit and run incident. (Submitted photo)

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle and suspect involved in a recent hit-and-run incident in Queen Creek.

Police say the incident happened around 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 on Sossaman Road near Ocotillo Road.

A white pickup was heading south on Sossaman Road, approaching Ocotillo Road. Police say the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway and struck a pedestrian. The pickup then reportedly left the scene.

Witnesses, according to a police report, say the vehicle was a white Chevrolet pickup with possibly a regular/single cab. Police further described the vehicle as a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck with “visible damage to the passenger side components; grill, headlight assembly, mirror and taillight assembly.

Those with information can contact the MCSO Tips Line at (602)-876-8477 or visit https://www.mcso.org/Home/SendUsATip.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.

Tags: ·

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Facebook Comment

© 2019 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie