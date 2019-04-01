Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office seeks information in hit-and-run case

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in locating a vehicle and suspect involved in a recent hit-and-run incident in Queen Creek.

Police say the incident happened around 9:24 a.m. Wednesday, March 27 on Sossaman Road near Ocotillo Road.

A white pickup was heading south on Sossaman Road, approaching Ocotillo Road. Police say the vehicle drifted to the right side of the roadway and struck a pedestrian. The pickup then reportedly left the scene.

Witnesses, according to a police report, say the vehicle was a white Chevrolet pickup with possibly a regular/single cab. Police further described the vehicle as a 1999-2002 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup Truck with “visible damage to the passenger side components; grill, headlight assembly, mirror and taillight assembly.

Those with information can contact the MCSO Tips Line at (602)-876-8477 or visit https://www.mcso.org/Home/SendUsATip.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.