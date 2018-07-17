Maricopa County to begin hearing civil traffic cases in Queen Creek

Maricopa County is hearing civil traffic cases in Queen Creek one day per month with the first hearings set for Thursday, July 19.

On the third Thursday of the month from 1:30-3:30 p.m., Judge Samuel Goodman from the San Tan Justice Court will hear cases at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

The new location will provide a more convenient location for town residents attending court and will help reduce travel time for deputies who attend the hearings, according to a press release.

Only civil traffic citations issued by Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 will be heard. Citation will indicate if residents are eligible to attend the civil traffic court in Queen Creek.

“While no one wants to attend traffic court, this agreement provides a closer location for our residents,” Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney said in a prepared statement.

“We appreciate the partnership with the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors and the willingness of Judge Goodman to host a traffic court in Queen Creek.”

The town is providing the location with Maricopa County providing the staff and any equipment beyond what is already available in the Community Chambers.

The intergovernmental agreement was approved at the Wednesday, June 20 Town Council meeting and is a 10-year agreement, a release states. The agreement includes the option for a one-time renewal of an additional 10 years.

