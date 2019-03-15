MCSO arrests suspect in March 12 Queen Creek drive-by shooting

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office detectives have made an arrest in the case of a drive-by shooting that occurred Tuesday, March 12, in the parking lot of Walmart, 21055 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek.

Jeremy Ray Ford, 27, of Florence, was arrested and booked into the Fourth Avenue Jail late Thursday, March 14. He’s being charged with two counts of felony aggravated assault and one count of felony drive-by shooting, according to a release.

At about 7:45 p.m. March 12, MCSO received multiple 911 calls about a shooting that had taken place in the Walmart parking lot.

“Responding deputies arrived on the scene to find a victim who had been shot multiple times. Deputies rendered first aid and the victim was subsequently transported to Chandler Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries,” according to the release.

“Detectives picked up the investigation and were able to quickly obtain video evidence showing the shooting incident and a description of the suspect’s vehicle, along with other physical evidence from the scene. Investigators were able to match the evidence to an individual living in Florence,” the release states.

“The suspect admitted to shooting the victim in an interview with detectives and directed them where to find the handgun used in the incident. The victim is currently listed in stable condition,” according to the release.

