MCSO deputy injured when struck by truck Jan. 9 in Queen Creek

A Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputy who was struck by a truck last night while he was investigating a crash in Queen Creek remains hospitalized today in serious but stable condition, officials said.

The deputy is 54 years old and is a 10-year veteran of MCSO.

At approximately 6:15 p.m. Jan. 9, the MCSO deputy was investigating a traffic accident on Chandler Heights Road just east of 188th Street in Queen Creek when he was struck by a 2015 Ford F250, officials said.

The deputy was transported to Chandler Regional Medical Center for multiple, potentially life-threatening injuries, according to a release.

“At this time, impairment and distraction are not being considered as factors in the case of the driver who struck the deputy,” MCSO Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said in the release.

The driver was not cited and he was not arrested, according to the release.

“The MCSO family is incredibly thankful our deputy is stable and on the path to recovery,” Sheriff Paul Penzone said in the release.

“I visited him last night, he remains in good spirits and was surrounded by family, friends and peers. We look forward to his full and complete recovery and appreciate the community’s support.”

