MCSO gives update on criminal damage incidents in Queen Creek

Apr 26th, 2019 · by · Comments:
Heat map showing the targeted areas for criminal damages in Queen Creek. (Submitted photo)

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office investigators, on the morning of April 25, offered an update on recent criminal damages in Queen Creek.

MCSO reportedly located a potential suspect vehicle and detained two people of interest for recent criminal damage incidents in the Town of Queen Creek.

According to a press release, both persons of interest are juveniles and the vehicle of interest is a dark colored sedan. They were reportedly in the vehicle and detained without incident.

The release said the comprehensive investigations in to the criminal damage incidents remain ongoing. More details will be released as they become available.

