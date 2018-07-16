MCSO K9 Arkham to get body armor donated from nonprofit

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office is expecting the arrival of donated body armor for K9 Arkham from non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. (Submitted photos)

Within eight to ten weeks, Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office K9 Arkham will get a bullet and stab protective vest.

Donated from a non-profit organization, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc., K9 Arkham’s vest is sponsored by an anonymous sponsor, according to a press release.

The vest will be embroidered with the sentiment, “Born to Love – Trained to Serve – Loyal Always,” the release stated.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a 501(c)3 charity located in East Taunton, Massachusetts with a mission to provide bullet and stab protective vests for dogs in law enforcement and other agencies throughout the country, cited the release.

The non-profit, established in 2009, assists law enforcement agencies by providing the potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers, said the release. There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the U.S.

Some facts about Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. efforts:

  • Provided more than 2,900 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, valued at $5.7 million dollars since its inception.
  • The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20-months old; New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.
  • The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 pounds.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations at vik9s.org or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, call 508-824-6978.

