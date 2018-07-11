MCSO reminds Queen Creek residents to lock their cars

By locking doors and removing valuables, Queen Creek residents can help reduce the likelihood of having a vehicle burglarized, according to a Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office captain.

“Criminals don’t want to spend a lot of time or make a lot of noise when burglarizing a vehicle – they are looking for cars with their doors unlocked or valuables in plain sight,” Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek Capt. Greg Lugo said in a release.

“While no vehicle is guaranteed to be immune from being burglarized or stolen, the more steps residents take to protect their vehicle, the less likely they will be victimized,” he said.

Most vehicle burglaries are crimes of opportunity, meaning criminals are looking for “easy targets,” according to the Arizona Auto Theft Authority.

The following safety tips can help reduce chances of becoming a victim of vehicle theft or burglary:

Lock your doors.

Don’t leave your keys in the car.

Don’t leave valuables in your vehicle.

Park in well-lit areas.

Never leave your car running unattended, even for a minute.

Shopping? Lock gifts and all valuables in the trunk or hidden from view.

Be aware of your surroundings and report suspicious behavior.

To report suspicious behavior, call MCSO’s non-emergency number at 602-876-1011. In an emergency, call 9-1-1.

MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek is at 20727 E. Civic Parkway. For additional information about MCSO or the town, visit QueenCreek.org. To stay updated on news and events, follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TOQC_official.

