MCSO seeks public’s help in finding missing teen Heather Pittman

MCSO wants help finding Heather Pittman, 15, who has been missing since April 13 and reportedly boarded a flight to Providence, Rhode Island. (Submitted photo)

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District II detectives need the public’s help in locating 15-year-old Heather Pittman, a reported runaway.

Described as a five-foot, six-inch, white female, weighing 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, she was last seen April 13 at the Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, according to a press release, adding that she was wearing a light-colored shirt that read, “Casual Friday” on the front, blue jeans, and maybe wearing glasses.

On April 14, her grandmother, who she lives with at her residence in Buckeye, reported Heather as a runaway, the release said.

Detectives were able to confirm that Heather boarded a flight on April 13 via Sky Harbor Airport and subsequently arrived in the Providence, Rhode Island area the following morning, the release detailed.

Detectives have been working with the Special Investigations Division and with Rhode Island law enforcement personnel to locate her and bring her home safely, the release stated.

If seen, call 602-876-8477 and reference report No. IR18-010745.

