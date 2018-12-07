MCSO warns Queen Creek residents to celebrate safely during holidays

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office District 6 – Queen Creek encourages residents to celebrate safely this holiday season.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reminds motorists “Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving,” and to be careful during the holiday season involving parties with alcohol, according to a press release.

The holiday season is dangerous due to the celebrations and frequent parties and driving with any alcohol in your system can be dangerous, the release said. In 2017, 10,874 people were killed in alcohol-related crashes nationwide.

MCSO Queen Creek urges residents to plan ahead and offered the following tips to avoid a DUI:

Even one drink can impair your judgment and reaction time. One drink can also increase the risk of getting arrested for driving drunk or having a crash.

If you will be drinking, do not plan on driving. Plan ahead, designate a sober driver before the party begins.

When you know you’ll be drinking, leave your keys at home or give them to someone who is sober.

If you have been drinking, do not drive—even a short distance. Use a ride-sharing service, phone a sober friend or family member, or find out if your insurance provides tow service.

Try NHTSA’s SaferRide mobile app, which allows users to call a taxi or a friend by identifying their location so they can be picked up.

Walking while impaired can be just as dangerous as drunk driving so designate a sober friend to walk you home.

If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement when it is safe.

If you see someone you think is about to drive impaired, take their keys and help them get home safely, you are doing it for their safety and everyone else on the road.

To report suspicious behavior, call MCSO’s non-emergency number at 602-876-1011. In an emergency, call, 9-1-1, the release said.

For information about MCSO, visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO; for information about NHTSA, visit NHTSA.gov.

