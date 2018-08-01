Meet the Coach: Wayne Pirmann has Mighty Kicks of all ages

Following a summer of televised world cup soccer coverage, enthusiasm continues for the sport in the Mighty Kicks program.

Offered through the Town of Queen Creek’s Parks and Recreation, Mighty Kicks Soccer classes focus on technical development with one ball for every camper whose time is spent on small-group tactics, games and tournaments.

Sessions are directed by long-time coach Wayne Pirmann, the Mighty Kicks Arizona owner. Information about the nationwide program, founded by Luke Vercollone, a professional soccer player, can be found at MightyKicks.net.

Coach Wayne can be contacted at Wayne@MightyKicks.net for details about his specific programs. However, here’s an overview of the program and his insight:

How does the program teach motor skills, life skills, self-confidence? Soccer teaches a variety of skills, particularly when working with younger kids. The soccer curriculum is designed to develop motor skills through learning and moving body parts and increasing coordination.

Mighty Kicks integrates 12 character traits into our programs. From respect, listening, having fun and trying, at least one trait is covered in every session. Trying hard is something that is woven throughout our program.

So many kids are afraid to fail; we teach them to start with trying. If you keep trying, you’ll eventually do, which helps kids develop their self-confidence. Mighty Kicks teaches coordination, confidence and character.

What are basic soccer techniques and methods? It depends on the age group, but our kids do a lot of dribbling, passing and shooting. We find creative ways to teach these techniques that resonate with the age group.

What do you teach, where, when and what ages? Mighty Kicks Soccer is offered where there is a demand – through the Town of Queen Creek, through HOAs and after-school programs. There is a program for every age group, from cradle to college!

How long have you been an instructor? I’ve been an instructor for nearly 50 years.

Why did you choose to teach the course? I teach soccer because I love kids and I love the sport. After 45 years of coaching, I decided to participate in a program that focuses on developing individuals. Mighty Kicks does not have teams, we have soccer development programs.

What are your qualifications? I have the USSF “A” license, which is the nation’s top soccer coaching badge, a NSCAA Premier Diploma and the USSF National Youth license.

I’ve coached kids from under five years of age to high school and also had a chance to coach both collegiately and professionally even before I had my own kids to raise and coach.

Looking back, which teacher had the biggest influence on you, and why? I’ve had many mentors over the years who helped nurture my love for soccer and my passion for coaching.

What is your best motivation technique to use with your students? In my opinion, the best motivation technique is to truly care about the kids you coach and believe in them.

How do you ensure the best learning process and how do you best prepare your students for the future? I give my best and strongly believe in ongoing development, flexibility and seeking opportunities to improve.

My moto is: “System + Discipline = Success.” Have a system, believe in the system, be flexible and you will be successful. Following that method will prepare your students for success.

What is the most rewarding aspect of being a teacher/instructor? The most rewarding aspect of being a coach is hearing from students years after I’ve coached them. Knowing there are men and women out there who I’ve left a lasting impression on, in many cases beyond the sport of soccer, is very humbling.

Do you have family and who does it consist of? My wife Brenda and I have been married for 39 years. We have three children who are married, five grandchildren and one more on the way!

Where do you reside? San Tan Valley

Any success stories you can recount? My family is my success story – each child is a success story! This summer I will be helping my youngest son with his soccer camp at Michigan State.

Mighty Kicks is one of many recreation programs offered in Queen Creek to keep kids, adults and families active and engaged. Early registration for fall recreation classes for residents began July 21, with non-residents signing up on July 30.

Popular activities like dance and Zumba are returning along with a new fall lineup including a sand volleyball league for adults and Sportball for kids program that introduces little ones to a variety of sports, according to a recent emailed response.