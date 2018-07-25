Meet the Pastor: Billy VanCamp leads Heart Cry Cowboy Church

Bring your horse and Bible to celebrate the sixth anniversary for Heart Cry Cowboy Church at 20464 E. Riggs Road, Queen Creek.

A horse or mule can accompany you and your family to Cowboy Church’s Chuck Wagon at 5 p.m., followed by service at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 12 at Horseshoe Park and Equestrian Center, where Pastor Billy VanCamp officiates.

Free food, T-shirt giveaways and a drawing for a 12-gauge shotgun is planned for the event.

As many have heeded the invitation to “come as you are,” church overseers have witnessed growth from about 80 to more than 500 parishioners attending with Cowboy Church, averaging 120 people weekly, according to Heart Cry Church Administrator Laurie Vilhauer, the pastor’s assistant of seven years.

Ms. Vilhauer assists Mr. VanCamp at the church’s three campuses where he preaches and considers his job “fulfilling the call of God on my life,” Ms. Vilhauer stated, noting that for the first time, Cowboy Church took a break in July not only for the pastor to take Sabbatical but for a break from the heat.

The pastor, a family-man whose son, Trey, also has a ministry, wanted to offer services that were congruent to the community.

“He said it is because this area is where the cowboys live. He wants to reach and teach everyone for Christ — that is the church mission,” Ms. Vilhauer said. “They love it, and say they feel very comfortable there. We say, ‘come as you are.’ We make everyone feel very welcome.”

Read below to get to know Mr. VanCamp just in time for the anniversary event in August, and watch for a second part to this Meet the Pastor series with Trey VanCamp.

Name: Pastor Billy VanCamp

Church/Religious Organization: Heart Cry Church and Heart Cry Cowboy Church

Where I am from: Born and raised in Gilbert, AZ

My family includes: My wife of 32 years, oldest daughter, Paige Bolin married to John Bolin who is the worship director at Houston’s First Baptist Church, Son Trey VanCamp, Lead Pastor of Passion Creek Church, Shea VanCamp, youngest child in college, still lives at home and serves as an administrative assistant for the church.

What I like most about what I do: It is my passion to reach people for Christ.

Outreach projects we participate in: Family events at Horseshoe Park (Mutton Busting, Cattle Chase, Fall Festival) Ropings, also held at Horseshoe Park. We assist the needy in the area.

What we offer to our members: We offer a friendly environment on Sunday nights where they can come hungry for the Word of God and learn great truths from the Word. Also, we do our best to make it a very welcome environment for those who may not otherwise desire to go to church. All feel very welcome when they attend.

Our youth activities include: We have many youth who attend Heart Cry Cowboy Church.

Ways to get involved: heartcryaz.com

Unique qualities of our church are: Great preaching, friendly environment.

Ways we communicate with our members: Sunday mornings are our main gathering time, so many options are there for communication: Welcome Center, Guest Reception, Fill out Connection Card. Throughout the week, we use social media to communicate.