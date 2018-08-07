Meet the Pastor: Trey VanCamp leads Passion Creek Church in a movie theatre

Church at the movies is something fit for the big screen at Passion Creek Church officiated by Pastor Trey VanCamp.

If the name sounds familiar that’s because this is the second part to a Meet the Pastor series in which his father, Billy VanCamp was recently featured for his pastoral leadership with Heart Cry Church ministries, including Cowboy Church in Queen Creek.

While first following in the footsteps of a “heavenly father,” Trey also follows in his earthly father’s footsteps. The elder VanCamp preached in front of his son’s congregation at Harkins Theatres, 20481 E. Rittenhouse Road in Queen Creek for the first time on June 23.

Services, held 10 a.m. Sundays are in an environment where long-time and first-time parishioners can enjoy a “custom Red Box” full of inspiration from the son of a community pastor, according to information at passioncreek.church.

A fourth-generation pastor, who graduated summa cum laude from California Baptist University with a bachelor’s degree in applied theology, the young pastor went on a recent mission to Thailand.

On Jan. 10, 2016, he started the church, formerly known as Heart Cry Gathering, and renamed it to Passion Creek Church in June 2017 after the announcement of the Heart Cry AZ Network. His goal is to baptize 200 people during the first three years of the church’s inception.

He and the congregation are preparing for “Welcome Week” at ASU Polytechnic campus, a series designed for students in September with topics addressing problems with faith and skepticism including such things as materialism, evil and suffering.

Here’s a brief overview of the pastor prodigy who wants to attract more college students to the Gospel:

Name: Trey VanCamp

Church/Religious Organization: Passion Creek Church

Where I am from: Queen Creek, AZ

My family includes: Wife, Jordan; daughters, Faith and Selah

What I like most about what I do: Wake up everyday to inspire and inform others that Jesus is better.

Outreach projects we participate in: Minister at the ASU Polytech Campus

Our youth activities include: Wednesday night youth group including teaching of the “Word of God,” social interaction, events and activities to inspire relationships.

Ways to get involved: Go to passioncreek.church

Unique qualities of our church are: Young, is held in a movie theatre

Ways we communicate with our members: At Sunday morning gathering, and social media.

Upcoming events include: Price is Right at ASU Polytech

Ways to find out more about us: go to Documentrey.com (this is spelled correctly as a play off his name, “Trey”) to watch Pastor Trey document the journey of starting a church.