Meet your Neighbor: Wyman writes children’s book from child’s perspective

A local author, Lauren Wyman, pens children’s book, “Space Buns Goes to Daycare,” from her baby girl’s perspective.

San Tan Valley resident, Lauren Wyman, whose books are authored under the name of L.K. Wyman is an Apache Junction High School graduate from the class of 2009.

She proudly mentions that she has a brother who is also an AJHS alumni and another finishing up his senior year. And, her cousin ran for the local school board, she notes.

Family is important to Mrs. Wyman, who has strong ties to the community where she grew up, as she makes a name for herself in the community where she now resides with her family.

“I was raised in Apache Junction,” Mrs. Wyman said in an email, inviting readers throughout the Valley to check out her literary work.

Aside from chronicling The Adventures of Space Buns, she is also a nonfiction author, she says, adding that she released what she called a funny, crude book solely for parents, and that she started out as a fantasy fiction author.

“My favorite genre is fantasy. And not necessarily the fantasy with a modern-twist type. I’m talking more ‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Game of Thrones,’ and old fairy tale dragons, knights, wars type of fantasy,” described the novelist who’s been writing since she was about 10 years old. “Though, I imagine I’ll try to break into other genre’s at some point, I want to write with what I love, and what I’m good at – it’s the easiest way to keep your passion going.”

Breaking into another genre is just what Mrs. Wyman is doing as a first-time mom, going through new experiences with her child. She wanted to write a book on memorable events and phases that parents and children can relate to.

In her new children’s book available on Amazon, she addresses the topic of working parents taking a child to day care, explaining to the child what to expect and adjusting to a daily routine.

Now, take a moment to meet Mrs. Wyman as she straps her little one in the car seat before they head off to daycare.

When and why I moved here? My husband and I moved to San Tan Valley in 2013, where we previously lived around the Hunt Highway area, but now have moved closer inward to be nearer to our family. We both grew up in Apache Junction, so it’s nice to stay close to our parents and siblings.

Who does your family consist of, ie: spouse, kids, pets? My husband’s name is Jeff. We’ve been together for 12 years – high school sweethearts; and had our daughter, Saraloni in May of 2017. We have one dog, a Dalmatian named Lucy, and one cat named Mickie.

What I create: I am an independent author. I started out writing fantasy books, which is still a large passion of mine, but have recently released a children’s book titled, “Space Buns Goes to Day Care,” and a funny, crude book for adults called, “Dear Kids Diary.”

This was based off my journey of becoming a new mom, and the children’s book stars my daughter, and how she sees her adventures of going to day care through her point of view.

What inspired me to become involved? I never thought I would do well with writing children’s books. As an author, going from writing full lengths novels, to condensing a story in such a dramatic way, is difficult to do when you love the small intricate details of storytelling.

However, after thinking more on it, as any creative person has a habit of doing, I believe I over-complicated the task of writing a children’s book and psyched myself out. Once I challenged myself to take the leap, The Adventures of Space Buns was created, and I am looking forward to creating an entire series.

Elements most inspiring to my interests: Reading, observing, listening to film scores, and so on – Anything to spark an idea that may turn into a book.

Challenges of living/creating the arts such as writing, singing, dancing, acting? The biggest challenge I would say for an independent author, artist, etc. is trying to gain enough momentum for your dream to do it full time.

Anyone would want to have a career doing what they love, and invest time into getting better at that craft, vs. doing what you have to do in order to generate a steady income for yourself and your family.

However, with this new venture, and one thing that I appreciate is all the new people and talent that I’ve gotten to meet over the years. Being able to meet other artists, editors, and authors has been the most enjoyable part of the experience.

Other activities I enjoy: Going to the park with my family, watching movies, and being together.

How I spend my free time: In my free time, it can be difficult trying to find the time to write a book, a word, a sentence with a 1 and ½ year old – she demands a lot of my attention, as I’m sure all parents can relate at some point in their life as their kids started growing up. Ultimately if I’m not writing, I’m spending time with my mini-me.

Artists/singers/actors/writers who are an inspiration? Susan Collins was a big inspiration to me after she wrote The Hunger Games. Known for her children’s stories with Little Bear, and then evolving into something completely different, made me feel as if I could do it. Granted it took me a while to take the leap, and did it backwards, but it was nice to see how someone creatively can do polar opposite work that is both successful.

My No. 1 suggestion to new artists/singers/actors/authors: My suggestion would be to join groups – on Facebook, in the community, but join author groups. You learn so much about storytelling, and becoming an independent author that I wish I would have had these resources when I first started out.

What one thing would you like to see changed? I would like to see the stigma change that follows independent authors, or creative entrepreneurs – take a chance on someone locally trying to break into a big business.

You could be the person that discovers the next Harry Potter, or Game of Thrones, or The Hunger Games, and Little Bear; just because someone doesn’t have their name “stamped” with a traditional publisher doesn’t mean they aren’t as talented. Impact someone’s life at a smaller level.

Advice to today’s youth? Follow your dreams. Don’t settle, and keep driving to see them succeed. While the road is long, and difficult, and full of obstacles, every hurdle you overcome gets you closer to your goal and where you want to be.

How have times changed? Creatively, I can definitely see a change in the way you display yourself. The biggest thing that has changed is the ever-evolving world of social media, the rate to keep up, be relevant is demanding but rewarding to connect with all different kinds of people all over the world.