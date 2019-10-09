Meet your Queen Creek deputies at ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Oct. 12

Tony and Linda Harduar moved into their home in the Cortina residential community five months before attending a previous Coffee with A Cop. Above, Deputy Ivan Lopez, center, demonstrates a Go.Request app residents can download on their smartphones to track local police incidents. (File photo)

Have complimentary coffee at a local business while getting to know Queen Creek’s Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek invites residents to come together to build relationships, discuss community issues and drink coffee. Coffee with a Cop is a free community event 10 a.m.-noon Oct. 12 at Schmear, 20784 E. Victoria Lane Suite No. 106 in Queen Creek, according to a release.

Coffee with a Cop will also include festivities for the kids including a patrol vehicle and free giveaways. Coffee with a Cop provides a unique opportunity for community members to ask questions and learn more about public safety in the Town of Queen Creek, according to the release.

The majority of contacts with law enforcement and other public safety personnel happen during emergencies or other emotional situations. Those circumstances do not necessarily create the best conditions for building relationships. Coffee with a Cop breaks down those barriers and allows for a relaxed, one-on-one interaction, the release states.

Coffee with a Cop is a national initiative supported by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. Similar events are being held across the country, as local police departments strive to make lasting connections with the communities they serve. Go to Coffeewithacop.com for additional information and locations.

Public safety is a cooperative effort between law enforcement and the community in Queen Creek. MCSO District 6 – Queen Creek strives to advance community partnerships and improve relationships one cup of coffee at a time. For additional information, call MCSO Community Services at 602-876-5055 or send an email to MCSO@queencreek.org.

In an emergency, call 9-1-1. To reach MCSO’s non-emergency number, call 602-876-1011. For additional information about MCSO visit QueenCreek.org/MCSO. To stay updated on events and activities, follow the town on Facebook.com/QueenCreek and Twitter.com/TownofQC.

