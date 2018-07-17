Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt celebrates 2-year anniversary in Queen Creek

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt recently celebrated its two-year anniversary with familiar and new faces at the Queen Creek site.

Located 21295 S. Ellsworth Loop Road, Suite 104, the yogurt shop owners invited the community to celebrate the anniversary on July 16, according to store leader, Michelle Brown who owns the facility with her husband, Rick.

Customers enjoyed a $5 cupful of their favorite frozen yogurt treats and the Menchie mascot appeared to bring customers a smile, she said by phone on July 17.

“The fill your cup special was really good. It was a lot of fun and it was very well-received,” Mrs. Brown stated. “It was a fantastic turnout of all of our loyal guests and even some new guests that didn’t know we were in Queen Creek.”

She added that the site specializes in Fro-Yo, which is customized frozen yogurt cakes made onsite and even custom-made toppers.

The QC District location is open 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 11:30 a.m. – 11 p.m., Friday and Saturday.

