Mesa to build natural-gas line on Riggs Road, Rittenhouse to Meridian

The city of Mesa will construct a natural-gas line along Riggs Road between Rittenhouse and Meridian roads, and the best news is it won’t cost the town of Queen Creek a single penny.
Voting April 4 on an intergovernmental agreement in a consent agenda were Queen Creek Mayor Gail Barney, Vice Mayor Emilena Turley and council members Jake Hoffman, Robin Benning, Julia Wheatley, Jeff Brown and Dawn Oliphant.
The city of Mesa is seeking to have the gas line facility constructed by the same contractor performing the town’s Riggs Road improvements from Crismon Road to Meridian Road, Troy White, public works director, said in a memo to the council.
“As such, Mesa provided the town of Queen Creek a set of sealed design plans, technical specifications and schedule of values items to be included as a bid-alternate during the project bidding process,” he said.
“The town will have no financial obligation toward the Mesa gas line replacements. Conversely, Mesa will contribute 4 percent of the final construction cost to Queen Creek as payment associated with construction administration and management services,” Mr. White said.
