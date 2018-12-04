Military families can apply for new, transitional home in Phoenix

Operation Homefront is accepting applications from veterans and military families for a new transitional home in Phoenix.

The national nonprofit has a mission to “build strong, stable, and secure military families,” according to a press release on the Phoenix home, which is the fifth location opened by Operation Homefront since August 2018.

The new 2,125-square-foot, one-story, single-family THCR home is in San Tan, Valley, a southeastern suburb of Phoenix. Features include three bedrooms, two bathrooms, and an open floor plan with a great room, kitchen, and dining room overlooking the back patio, the release describes.

A short distance from Queen Creek Olive Mill, Schnepf Farm, Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport and US-60, the home is near hiking and biking trails and wildlife exhibits at nearby San Tan Mountains Regional Park.

The program will open three more THCR homes for application later this year, the release said, noting the latest addition to Operation Homefront’s Transitional Homes for Community Reintegration Program.

The program, which is designed to help veterans and their families transition from the military to civilian communities, offers a veteran – within 12 months of honorable discharge – and his/her family, temporary rent-free single-family housing, financial education, and support services, according to the release.

The family will work with a caseworker and financial counselor to create realistic financial, educational, employment, and personal goal plans for the two-to-three year-long program that prepares families for home ownership, and provides necessary skills to improve credit scores, pay off debt, accumulate emergency savings, and establish community ties.

The veteran must be willing to work towards self-sufficiency during this program and will be required to pay a monthly fee, which will be refunded upon program graduation, the release states, adding that families will also be responsible for utility costs, while Operation Homefront provides lawn care and landscaping.

Operation Homefront’s Transitional Homes for Community Reintegration program was made possible by the support of corporate and foundation partners committed to honoring the nation’s veterans and military families.

Go to operationhomefront.org.

