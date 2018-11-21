Mobile on-site mammography comes to Queen Creek Town Hall on Dec. 5

Mobile On-Site Mammography stops in Queen Creek with the newest digital mammography technology for early detection breast cancer screenings.

Exams will take place from 6:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, Dec. 5 at Queen Creek Town Hall, 22350 S. Ellsworth Road, according to a press release, advising those interested to have their insurance card available when scheduling an appointment for the screening.

In addition to wearing a two-piece outfit on the day of the appointment, participants are advised to not wear any deodorant, powder, perfume or lotion, as suggested on the site at mobileonsitemammography.com/how-to-prepare.

The following items will be needed for the appointment:

  • Insurance card
  • Doctor’s name and address
  • Information on prior mammogram films such as address and phone number of the facility where you had your last mammogram

Accepted insurance includes United HealthCare, BlueCross BlueShield, CIGNA, AETNA and Health Net, but consult with your individual plan for specific coverage and limitations since you will be responsible for any charges that are not covered, the release said.

The cost without insurance is $167, including the radiologist reading, noted the release.

Patients under the age of 30 must provide a doctor’s referral. Baseline mammograms are recommended for individuals 35-39 (unless family history or symptomatic) and most insurance plans cover women every year over 40 years old.

MOM now accommodates breast implant patients, added the release.

Appointments are required. Contact MOM at 480-967-3767 to schedule.

