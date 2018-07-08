Monopalm, sign plan before Queen Creek planning commission July 11

An 80-foot-tall wireless-communication monopalm at Rittenhouse and Combs roads and a sign plan for the Lowe’s center at Queen Creek and Ellsworth roads will be discussed at Wednesday’s planning commission meeting.

A commission work session is to be held at 6 p.m. and a meeting at 7 p.m. July 11 at the Queen Creek Community Chambers, 20727 E. Civic Parkway.

Monopalm

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission is to hold a public hearing and vote on a site plan and conditional use permit for an 80-foot tall monopalm wireless communication tower for AT&T on the northwest comer of Rittenhouse and Combs Roads.

There are three existing monopalm towers on site owned by Verizon, TMobile and Sprint, Planning Administrator Brett Burningham and Planner Steven Ester said in a memo to the commission.

“Because there is no space to co-locate on an existing pole, the conditional use permit is required for the additional tower to be installed. The new monopalm will improve the network coverage gap for AT&T to better serve the Queen Creek community,” they said in the memo.

Sign plan

The commission is to discuss and vote on a Queen Creek Crossing comprehensive sign plan, a request from Sean Lake of Pew and Lake, for a commercial shopping center on approximately 36 acres at the northwest comer of Queen Creek and Ellsworth Roads.

On May 2 the town council approved requests for a 370,000-square-foot commercial shopping center at the site. The plans include a Lowe’s Home Improvement store anchor, in-line shops, a two-story mixed use building, three in-vehicle service facilities and three shops/pads, Mr. Burningham and Mr. Ester said in a memo to the commission.

A comprehensive sign plan has been submitted to outline the sign standards being requested. The request includes:

Three 20-foot-4-inches-tall, ground-mounted, multi-tenant monument signs along Ellsworth Road.

Two 8-foot-tall, ground-mounted center identification corner features along Ellsworth Road.

Lifestyle graphics near a pad and the two-story mixed-use building.

“The proposed ground-mounted multi-tenant and corner feature monument signs incorporate a variety of materials such as a limestone base, textured sign panels and rust powdercoat finish to complement the building architecture,” according to the memo.

“The additional sign area and height being requested are critical for adequate representation of tenants within the center,” they said in the memo.

The Queen Creek Planning and Zoning Commission advises the town council in decisions pertaining to amendments to the General Plan, the Zoning Ordinance and applications for development, according to the town’s website, www.queencreek.org.

The commission hears, reviews and makes recommendations regarding all applications for subdivision site plans, specific plans and phased and conditional use permit applications.

