More than 400 Valley residents using Waymo’s self-driving vehicles

Not everyone’s trip to the grocery store is historic.

It is, though, for more than 400 Valley residents who have had access to Waymo’s self-driving vehicles for the last year, according to a release.

Waymo, formerly Google’s self-driving car project, is the only company with a fleet of fully autonomous cars on public roads. The company, which came to Arizona in April 2016, began accepting applications for its early rider program the following year.

On the first day, Waymo received 6,000 applications. By the end of the first week, that number was up to 10,000. To date, more than 20,000 people have applied to be part of the program, according to the release.

“All [early riders] said they wanted to try truly self-driving technology, and many mentioned their hopes for a future of safer streets and roadways,” wrote Waymo in a blog post on June 13.

Every day, at any time, early riders can get where they need to go in the Phoenix area with a Waymo vehicle. In exchange, they provide the company feedback about the experience.

“[Early rider] feedback helps us understand how fully self-driving cars fit into their daily lives,” wrote Waymo. “One year in, our early rider program and extensive on-road testing are helping us build the world’s most experienced driver.”

Early riders range from 6 to 69 years old and come from all corners of the East Valley: senior citizens, high school students, families with young children, people with disabilities or without a driver’s license.

The trips are as varied as the riders themselves. In the recent blog post, Waymo also shared the most popular destinations for early riders: Work, restaurant, school, bar, car-repair shop, retail store, health salon/spa, supermarket, electronics store and gym.

As some of the first people in the world to use self-driving vehicles for their everyday transportation needs, early riders are helping shape Waymo’s technology, according to the release.

“We’re learning a lot about the questions passengers have for their driver when the driver is the car itself,” Waymo’s blog reads. “We’re building systems to let riders ask questions or get assistance at any time with the tap of a button inside our vehicle or through our app.”

The company is also developing a way for the cars to gently wake people who have dozed off when they’ve reached their destinations.

Waymo’s U.S. fleet is driving more than 24,000 miles daily – the equivalent of an around-the-world trip in 24 hours. By the end of 2018, the company will launch the world’s first self-driving commercial transportation service in the Valley. In the meantime, Waymo is still taking applications for the early rider program. Go to https://waymo.com/apply/.

