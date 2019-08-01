Mosquito fogging Aug. 2-4 for 3 areas in Pinal County

The pesticide used during fogging is called Anvil. It is a pre-mixed, ready to use product that contains two active ingredients: Sumithrin (2%) and piperonyl butoxide (2%), according to the Pinal County Public Health Services District’s Environmental Health Division. (Pinal County)

Adult mosquito fogging will be conducted in Magic Ranch, Copper Basin and Ranch Bella Vista North in response to mosquito surveillance data, according to the Pinal County Public Health Services District’s Environmental Health Division.

Fogging will take place, weather permitting, midnight to 5 a.m. Aug. 2-4 at the following locations, according to a release:

Magic Ranch, the area encompassing Lush Vista View to the south Quail Run to the east, Arizona Farms Road to the north and Hunt Highway to the west.

Copper Basin, the area encompassing Magma Road to the south, Union Pacific Railroad to the east, Judd Road to the north and Hunt Highway to the west.

Ranch Bella Vista North and South, the area encompassing Judd Road to the south, Union Pacific Railroad to the east, Roberts Road the north and Hunt Highway to the west.

The pesticide used during fogging is called Anvil. It is a pre-mixed, ready to use product that contains two active ingredients: Sumithrin (2%) and piperonyl butoxide (2%), according to the release.

Sumithrin is a man-made version of a natural pesticide found in chrysanthemum flowers. Piperonyl butoxide enhances the ability of Sumithrin to kill mosquitoes. Anvil is registered with the Environmental Protection Agency and is effective against the mosquitoes that carry West Nile virus, the release states.

There are several things that residents can do to reduce exposure during fogging:

Close all windows and doors. Air-conditioners can still be operated, but if they have vents to bring in outside air, they should be closed. Turn off evaporative coolers.

Stay inside your home

If possible, bring pets inside.

Thirty minutes after the end of the scheduled fogging each night, you may resume normal activities.

Pinal County health officials urge all county residents to “Fight the Bite” and follow simple personal precautions to avoid mosquitoes and the diseases they may carry. (File photo)

West Nile Virus is transmitted to humans and animals through the bite of an infected mosquito. West Nile virus can cause severe illness in people and horses, although not everyone that is infected will develop symptoms, according to the release.

People of all ages can be affected; however, the elderly may be more prone to serious illness. Pinal County health officials urge all county residents to “Fight the Bite” and follow these simple personal precautions to avoid mosquitoes and the diseases they may carry:

Avoid outside activity between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

If you must be outdoors when mosquitoes are active, wear lightweight clothing that covers your arms and legs and use an insect repellent containing an EPA registered active ingredient such as DEET, Picaridin or oil of lemon eucalyptus. Always follow the directions on the label.

Make sure doors and windows have tight-fitting screens and remain closed. Repair or replace screens that have tears or holes in them.

Eliminate mosquito-breeding sites around the home by removing standing water in potted plants, tires, bird baths and other containers where water may collect.

Ensure that swimming pools and decorative water features are properly maintained.

Change water in bird baths and dog bowls at least once a week.

What are the symptoms of West Nile?

There are no symptoms of West Nile in most people. Approximately 80% of people — about four out of five — who are infected with West Nile will not show any symptoms at all, according to the release.

There are milder symptoms in some people. Up to 20% of the people who become infected have symptoms such as fever, headache and body aches, nausea, vomiting and sometimes swollen lymph glands or a skin rash on the chest, stomach and back, the release states.

Symptoms can last for as short as a few days, though even healthy people have become sick for several weeks.

There are serious symptoms in a few people. About one in 150 people infected with West Nile will develop severe illness. The severe symptoms can include high fever, headache, neck stiffness, stupor, disorientation, coma, tremors, convulsions, muscle weakness, vision loss, numbness and paralysis. These symptoms may last several weeks, and neurological effects may be permanent, according to the release.

Pinal County has a mosquito hotline and a webpage. If you would like information on mosquito prevention and control, call: 866-287-0209, ext. 6200, or visit the West Nile virus webpage at pinalcountyaz.gov/Departments/EnvironmentalHealth/Pages/Home.aspx.

