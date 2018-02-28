Motor Vehicle Division system smooths veterans’ license plates sales

Online sales for veterans’ specialty license plates have proven to save time for veterans and Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division employees since the service launched in January 2017, state officials said.
Previously, veterans’ specialty plates had to be ordered in person at an MVD or authorized third-party office because veterans must provide paperwork authenticating their service in the U.S. military.
With the advent of new security and other technical measures, that process has been available on ServiceArizona.com for just over a year, state officials stated in a release.
Because of the addition of digital access, more than 6,200 veterans’ plates have been issued online, saving approximately 2,600 hours of customer visit time and 1,000 hours of employee processing time, officials stated.
“The veterans’ plates not only honor veterans and their families, but also boost Arizona’s economy, said Air Force Col. (Ret.) Wanda Wright, Arizona Department of Veterans’ Services director. “In 2017, the funds from the license plates went to non-profits statewide that support veteran needs and events, which impact our local communities.”
The Queen Creek Independent is delivered weekly