MVD urges Arizonans to consider getting Voluntary Travel ID

Arizonans who plan to use their driver license or ID card to get through security checkpoints at U.S. airports and other restricted, federally-controlled facilities should take action to get an Arizona Voluntary Travel ID through the Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division.
The Transportation Security Administration will provide MVD informational flyers at its airport checkpoints in Flagstaff, Phoenix Mesa-Gateway, Phoenix Sky Harbor, Tucson International and Yuma International, according to a press release.
The flyers advise passengers that starting Oct. 1, 2020, TSA won’t accept standard credentials, a release states.
“Now is a great time to get a Voluntary Travel ID because the federal deadline gets closer every day,” MVD Director Eric Jorgensen said in a prepared statement.
“MVD is making this process simple. Customers can go to ServiceArizona.com and make an office appointment. The website provides information about what documents that customers should bring with them to meet the REAL ID requirements for the Voluntary Travel ID. Appointments also help MVD offices run more efficiently, helping to get customers out of line and safely on the road.”
The Voluntary Travel ID is an Arizona driver license or ID card that meets the additional identification requirements of the federal REAL ID Act of 2005.
Standard Arizona licenses or ID cards do not conform to the federal REAL ID requirements because of a state law that says those steps must be taken voluntarily by the license or card holder.
The cost is $25 for renewals and first-time issues. Per federal law, the credential is valid for eight years, in most cases. Customers whose photos need to be updated in the near future may wish to get the Voluntary Travel ID.
Forms of identification required for a Voluntary Travel ID include one document such as a birth certificate or a passport that proves identity; one document that proves a Social Security number such as a Social Security card or W-2 form; and two documents such as utility bills or bank statements that prove Arizona residency.
