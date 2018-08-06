MVD works to smooth way to learner’s permit

Getting a learner’s permit used to mean that mom, dad or a guardian had to take time out of the day to go to an Arizona Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Division office with their teen to pick up the permit once the written test was passed.

No more.

MVD is offering office appointments scheduled online to accommodate customers’ schedules.

“We’re adding more online features to make it easier for Arizonans to get out of line and safely on the road,” MVD Stakeholder Relations Manager Jennifer Bowser-Richards stated in a release. “The Permit Test @ Home has proven to be extremely popular because it allows parents and teens to spend time at home learning about the rules of the road and taking the test when it’s convenient for them.

“Making it possible to schedule an MVD office appointment to get the permit itself adds a higher level of convenience,” she added. “It also means our offices can more strategically manage our services and help all of our customers more quickly.”

To make an appointment, customers can go to ServiceArizona.com and click on the “MVD Office Appointments” tab.

This is the third MVD service to offer online scheduling, the release stated, noting customers also can schedule road tests for driver licenses as well as make an appointment to obtain a Voluntary Travel ID.

For more information: azdot.gov/mvd.

