My OBGyne extends invitation to open house celebration on Nov. 8

San Tan Valley women are invited to a free open house celebration at My OBGyne, 36375 N. Gantzel Rd., Suite 103.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., on Thursday, Nov. 8, existing patients, family, friends and anyone interested in learning more about better caring for themselves are welcome to attend the event at the new San Tan Valley location, according to a press release.

This free event at My OBGyne will offer:

Free tours of the new facility

Meet and greet with physicians and staff

An exclusive Q&A with the midwife

Complimentary refreshments

Complimentary chair massages provided by Alvea Spa at Encanterra

Giveaway of a Luxurious Spa Experience from Alvea Spa at Encanterra (valued at $169).

Participants must register at myobgyne.com/openhouse to attend and to enter to win the spa experience, the release said.

As “huge” community advocates, the organization stresses the importance of giving back and has partnered with Full Color Movement International, a local nonprofit charity to end homelessness, the release added.

Likewise, in exchange for entry to the event, attendees are asked to bring one feminine hygiene product to donate, the release noted about benefiting a “great cause.”

A new My OBGyne facility in San Tan Valley is said to be an asset to the community of women residents along with providing high-quality healthcare solutions, the release stated.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 35,000 homes.