NAI Horizon negotiates $1M long-term industrial lease for distribution firm

NAI Horizon represented AES Direct Express to lease at 2075 W. Obispo Avenue in Gilbert. (Submitted photo)

NAI Horizon recently negotiated a $1.676 million long-term lease for a Gilbert-based distribution company.

NAI Horizon Senior Vice President Jeff Adams represented the tenant AES Direct Express, LLC in negotiations to lease the property at 2075 W. Obispo Avenue in Gilbert, according to a press release.

“Working together in conjunction with the listing agent, we were able to identify and procure a unique potential growth opportunity in this present high-tenant demand market,” Mr. Adams said in a prepared statement. “It afforded my client the ability to nearly double its space capacity while also providing a no-downtime, solid long-term lease solution for the landlord.”

AES, an administrative, distribution, pick and ship, and logistics firm will occupy 40,415 square feet of the building that totals 110,975 square feet, the release noted.

The building is a “two-user” property with Papa John’s distribution that occupies the remaining space, the release detailed.

The landlord, LIT Industrial Limited Partnership, a Clarion company of Dallas, Texas, was represented by Steve Sayre and Steve Larsen of JLL, the release added.

