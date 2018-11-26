NAI Horizon negotiates lease for Tire Works in Queen Creek

NAI Horizon recently negotiated a long-term lease for a tire sales, service retailer at Queen Creek Fiesta.

Facilitated by the NAI Horizon retail properties team of senior vice presidents Chris Gerow, Shelby Tworek, Gabe Ortega, and Associate Patrick Anthon, they represented the landlord, Queen Creek Fiesta, of Scottsdale in the $2.9M transaction, according to a press release on the Tire Works deal.

“This was a great company to work with,” Mr. Gerow said in a prepared statement. “This location is between AAMCO and Brake Masters and should be a top-performing store for many years.”

Tire Works will occupy a 5,400 square-foot pad at Queen Creek Fiesta, 21545 S. Ellsworth Loop Rd., in Queen Creek. Queen Creek Fiesta is anchored by a Planet Fitness and other tenants scheduled to open include Five Guys, Hand and Stone, and ATI Physical Therapy.

The tenant, GB Auto Services, Inc., of Tucson was represented by Courtney Auther and Cameron Warren of Phoenix Commercial Advisors, the release added.

