Narcotic violations in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported May 1-14 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of narcotic violations near Queen Creek reported May 1-14 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office. 

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:  

  • Possession of marijuana, reported at 1:53 p.m. May 4 at East Chandler Heights and North Kelley Road. 
  • Sale of manufactured drug, reported at 6:16 a.m. May 9 in the 33500 block of North Butte Drive. 
  • Possession of dangerous drug, reported at 12:09 p.m. May 9 at West Hunt Lane and North Village Highway.
  • Possession of marijuana, reported at 11:45 a.m. May 13 in the 40800 block of North Ironwood Drive. 
  • Possession of narcotic drug, reported at 1:45 p.m. May 13 at North Ironwood Road and East Ocotillo Drive. 
  • Possession of marijuana, reported at 5:23 p.m. May 13 at North Gantzel Road and East Combs Road. 

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab. 

