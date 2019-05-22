Narcotic violations in Pinal County near Queen Creek reported May 1-14 to PCSO

Above are the general locations of narcotic violations near Queen Creek reported May 1-14 to the Pinal County Sheriff’s Office.

Incidents investigated by PCSO included:

Possession of marijuana, reported at 1:53 p.m. May 4 at East Chandler Heights and North Kelley Road.

Sale of manufactured drug, reported at 6:16 a.m. May 9 in the 33500 block of North Butte Drive.

Possession of dangerous drug, reported at 12:09 p.m. May 9 at West Hunt Lane and North Village Highway.

Possession of marijuana, reported at 11:45 a.m. May 13 in the 40800 block of North Ironwood Drive.

Possession of narcotic drug, reported at 1:45 p.m. May 13 at North Ironwood Road and East Ocotillo Drive.

Possession of marijuana, reported at 5:23 p.m. May 13 at North Gantzel Road and East Combs Road.

The PCSO incidents are from communitycrimemap.com. PCSO does not provide the website with the following crime types: Homicide, attempted homicide, sexual assault, sexual offense or drugs/narcotics violations, according to the metadata tab.

The Queen Creek Independent is mailed each month to 24,000 homes.