Narcotics incidents reported in Queen Creek Oct. 21-27 to MCSO

Above are the general locations of narcotics/other drugs incidents reported Oct. 21-27 to the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office for the community of Queen Creek.

Those investigated by MCSO included:

Narcotics/other drugs, reported at 12:56 p.m. Oct. 22 in the 20400 block of South Old Ellsworth Road.

Narcotics/other drugs, reported at 10:11 a.m. Oct. 23 in the 22100 block of East Ocotillo Road.

Narcotics/other drugs, reported at 2:05 p.m. Oct. 25 in the 24900 block of South Sossaman Road.

Incidents reported to MCSO are from communitycrimemap.com.

